Chula Vista leaders debate over toll roads, Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — It was a confrontational council meeting Tuesday at Chula Vista City Hall where council and constituents came hard at San Diego Association Of Governments’ (SANDAG) CFO over wanting the state Route 125 tollway to be a freeway.

SANDAG CFO Andre Douzdjian was grilled by Chula Vista councilmembers over the state Route 125 toll road.

“One thing that the press has said that we have thousands and thousands of customers with inaccurate accounts, that’s not what we’re seeing,” Douzdjian said.

The CFO was called to council and railroaded over the class action lawsuit alleging improper charges and when the SR-125 tollway will become a freeway.

“This should no longer be a toll road,” McCann said. “We’ve put in a plan to be able to have it paid off. We understand that it was purchased by SANDAG with debt and the tolls were supposedly going to pay off the debt, and once that happened, it would then become a freeway and go to Caltrans.”

The agency originally planned to pay off the bond and convert the roadway to a freeway in 2027. Douzdjian said Tuesday that will be impossible given that projections will have it $19 million short of paying off the bond by then and it needs more time. The council and constituents weren’t happy.

“They used transit sales tax, our tax when they bought the road out, yet they didn’t stop the toll,” resident Alan C. said. “By stopping the toll it would open up the freeways, the 805 and 5, but they won’t do it.”

The other issue before the council Tuesday, whether to spend an additional $350,000 to build a fence around Harborside Park to keep out the homeless. Some were on the fence.

“That’s a lot of money. $350,000 to move a fence, a short fence basically,” said one woman constituent.

The council wasn’t on the fence about it, approving the measure unanimously which includes adding lights and a park ranger.

“Within several months we’re going to actually start opening it up so that families and children can be able to utilize the park and it will be a phased process,” McCann said.

