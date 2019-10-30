Chung Kiu Cheung Just Bought Shares In Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:2066)

Those following along with Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:2066) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Chung Kiu Cheung, who spent a stonking CN¥291m on stock at an average price of CN¥5.30. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 36%, which is definitely great to see.

Shengjing Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chung Kiu Cheung is the biggest insider purchase of Shengjing Bank shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$5.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Chung Kiu Cheung was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2066 Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Shengjing Bank insiders own about HK$829m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shengjing Bank Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Shengjing Bank. Nice! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

