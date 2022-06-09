A chupacabra?: Texas zoo seeks help identifying 'strange' creature captured on camera

Around 1:25 a.m. May 21, security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo.

AMARILLO, Texas — Around 1:25 a.m. May 21, security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas captured a strange image outside the zoo.

Now the city of Amarillo is seeking the public's input to help solve the mystery.

Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A chupacabra? For now, the strange visitor is a UAO – Unidentified Amarillo Object, according to a news release.

"Definitely chupacabra, yep," someone commented on the City of Amarillo, Texas Facebook post.

"This is literally sonic the hedgehog," another one wrote.

A chupacabra is a folklore creature said to have lived in Latin America that allegedly attacked animals.

In the spirit of fun if not curiosity, the city of Amarillo is letting the public offer ideas on the identity of the UAO seen in the photo; video footage is not available.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo."

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022

No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism, according to the city.

“It is definitely a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Texas zoo seeks out community help to identify 'strange' creature