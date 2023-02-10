Church abuse victims file $42 million suit against bankruptcy firm for publishing their names

Feb. 9—Sexual assault victims whose names and addresses were published online in federal court documents last week filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday against the bankruptcy firm hired by the Diocese of Norwich.

The Reardon Law Firm filed the suit against New York-based Epiq Corporate Restructuring, calling for $42 million in damages for the approximately 140 sexual abuse survivors who had filed claims in the Norwich Roman Catholic Diocese bankruptcy case.

The diocese on Wednesday filed a request with the bankruptcy court to replace Epiq and retain a different firm to handle the case files.

Names of the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of church clergy, most of whom were previously anonymous, were publicly available online for about 21 hours between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 on a federal court website and on Epiq's bankruptcy case website, attorney Kelly Reardon said.

The names of the victims, by court order, were supposed to have been kept confidential. Reardon, whose firm represents 29 sexual assault survivors, said her clients were shocked at the breach of confidentiality and invasion of privacy.

"I've heard from many of them already that this is a re-traumatizing event. A lot of these people have never told anybody they were abused," Reardon said. "They now fear that friends, family, co-workers and acquaintances might know what happened to them when they were children."

Reardon said Epiq has handled many other bankruptcies around the country and was sued in California for allegedly failing to protect private information of claimants in another case. In 2022, Reardon said Epiq confirmed it had leaked personal information of sexual abuse survivors in a case in Canada.

The suit alleges gross negligence, invasion of privacy, willful misconduct and recklessness on the part of Epiq. A representative from Epiq was not immediately available to comment.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are listed as John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, acting on behalf of all others who had filed claims for compensation in the diocese's pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

The diocese had previously referred to the breach of confidentiality as a clerical error on the part of Epiq and had filed a motion to remove the names that were published in error and seal the record. The documents were ordered sealed by the judge handling the case.

It is unclear how many people accessed the documents with the victims' names and addresses.

The diocese did not immediately issue a comment on the lawsuit or its motion to terminate Epiq.

The diocese, facing more than 60 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused as boys at the diocese-run Mount Saint John Academy in Deep River, filed for bankruptcy in 2021. There have been 82 additional people with claims of sexual abuse that have filed claims in the bankruptcy case.

Epiq was hired to "among other things, process, maintain, and docket filed proofs of claims, expedite the processing of claims, distribute notices to all interested parties and to relieve the office of the clerk of the Court of the administrative burden that would otherwise be imposed by a case of this size and complexity," the diocese wrote in a recent motion.

The diocese plans to replace Epiq with Omni Agent Solutions, according to court filings.The diocese has asked for a Feb. 15 court hearing for the court to consider the change.

The diocese filed a bankruptcy plan in January that calls for approximately $29 million to be distributed to creditors, including the people who claim to have been sexually assaulted by priests or other diocesan employees.

