Church burdened after van was stolen, injures officer in Prince George’s Co.

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — The van that was involved in an alleged burglary of a church in Clinton is causing a “big inconvenience” the pastor said.

The stolen van led to an officer being injured and a shooting that involved another officer.

About 100 water main breaks reported in Montgomery, Prince George’s counties due to water temperatures

“So very disappointing,” said Colin Pugh, Senior Pastor of Clinton Baptist Church.

That’s how he felt after learning their church van was stolen late Saturday night.

“We use our vans so much to for our seniors and those with disability to get to different events and different services and also to help them out in the community,” Pugh said.

Now that’s all put on hold since the van was allegedly stolen and used in a burglary in Upper Marlboro.

Two officers responded to a possible break-in at a gas station just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. One of the officers attempted to remove the driver from the driver’s seat, and the driver began to flee with the officer still holding onto the vehicle. The second patrol officer discharged his duty weapon one time, striking one of the suspects.

‘Unspeakable violence’: Mother of killed volunteer in DC speaks about her grief

Instead of stopping, the driver continued to flee from the parking lot, sped across the four-lanes of Crain Highway and onto South Osborne Road all while dragging the officer.

The officer fell from the van on South Osborne Road. The suspects involved in the incident are are 51-year-old Dennis Burkett, of Brandywine, and 50-year-old Robert Burkett Jr., of Temple Hills.

After nearly a 30-minute police chase, the van became disabled at Branch Ave. and Bonita St. in Temple Hills. The suspects were both taken into custody.

Dennis Burkett, the suspect that was shot, was transported to hospital for treatment and released later that day. The injured officer was also transported for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Proposed bill would allow Montgomery County places of worship build affordable housing

“We stand on the scripture that if you do a crime, you should pay for it. But we do want to see people’s lives change,” Pugh said.

This is the second time the church’s van was stolen and used in another crime, and it’s an inconvenience but they are looking at other ways to still continue their work in the community.

“Now we have to just carpool and and do we have to do to get our seniors to different events so they can enjoy the the worship service and also the other events that we have for them,” Pugh said.

The pastor said they are leaving it all in God’s hands.

“We have so many things that we offer to this community to help and to embrace this community and they depend on his church. So it was sad to see that happen to us, to be honest, but we know that God is in control and all things work together for the good,” he said.

Southeast DC daycare owner works to rebuild after explosions

The suspects are facing several charges including attempted murder, breaking and entering, auto theft and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.