Church burglary suspect runs from officers when recognized at Chipotle, records show

A man who police say tried to break into a Memphis church while he was out pushing a baby in a stroller was arrested after running from police this week.

John Simmons is charged with evading arrest, vandalism, and burglary.

The attempted burglary happened Monday, May 9 at the Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church on East Raines Road, police said.

When police arrived, they found a door to the church had been kicked in.

During the investigation, Simmons was seen on surveillance video pushing a baby in a stroller. According to court documents, realized he could be seen on camera and knocked it down but not before his face was clearly captured on camera as well as his unique arm tattoo.

On Wednesday, June 15, an officer who had seen the video saw Simmons at a Chiptole on Union Avenue and recognized him.

When officers tried to take Simmons into custody, he ran from them. He jumped on the hood of a Toyota Camry and over a fence. The var was slightly damaged during the foot chase.

Simmons was caught and arrested and later admitted to breaking into the church.

He is out of jail on a $7,500 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, June 21.

