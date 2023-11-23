Church buys former Barnes & Noble site

Nov. 23—HIGH POINT — A Triad church recently purchased the site of the former Barnes and Noble bookstore in High Point.

City Light Church is holding services at 906 Mall Loop Road after buying the 3.3-acre property for $2.75 million last month and beginning renovations to the 25,920-square-foot building, which was developed as an outparcel of the former Oak Hollow Mall.

Lead Pastor Matt McCarthy said he started the church several years ago at the Wesleyan Christian Academy campus across the street, and always had the goal of one day locating in the former bookstore building.

"It abuts High Point University and it's the most high-traffic road in High Point," he said.

The plan is eventually to renovate the space into a 500-seat auditorium, he said.

It was occupied by Barnes & Noble from 1996 until the store closed in 2020.

The church was previously located at 4257 Furniture Ave. in High Point, operating as Vertical Church.

It sold the property in October for $2.8 million to the operator of the adjacent College Preparatory and Leadership Academy K-12 charter school at 5700 Riverdale Drive.

It's in the process of obtaining permits from the city for wall signage at its new location, which sits at the northwest corner of Eastchester Drive and N. University Parkway.

It purchased the site from a Florida limited liability company that acquired the property in 2019 for Living Arts College, which operated for about two years until it shut down in December 2022 after it lost access to federal student financial aid revenue.