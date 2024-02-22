The assistant director of Chaparral Baptist Assembly Camp in Iowa Park has been jailed on charges of Indecency with a Child through Sexual Contact.

Nathan Lee McDonald was arrested Wednesday by Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies.

A man the Archer County sheriff described as a "violent sex offender" was arrested at a house in Lakeside City Wednesday.

Sheriff David Duke said the accusations came from an underage girl who is associated with the camp.

Duke said McDonald denied the accusations, but evidence led investigators to charge him.

A probable cause affidavit said a girl made an outcry that she had been fondled over her clothing when she was 16 years old and working at the camp in the summer of 2023. The affidavit reported another staff member noticed "flirtateous behavior" between McDonald and the girl.

A monitored phone call earlier in February revealed McDonald making apologies to the girl and saying, "I know you trusted me and I betrayed that trust," according to the affidavit

"Anybody that may have encountered him in any kind of way that made them concerned he was violating them should contact Investigator Mark Whipple at the Sheriff's Office at 940-766-8170," Duke said.

McDonald’s bond was set at $100,000 and he was in jail Thursday.

In Texas, an Indecency with a Child through Sexual Contact is a second-degree felony and a conviction can carry a prison sentence up to 20 years.

According to the camp’s website, McDonald has been involved with Camp Chaparral for 12 years, beginning “as a young adult then just recently transitioning into the Assistant Director role.”

The camp, southeast of Iowa Park, is a nonprofit that was established in 1971 by Baptist churches in North Texas to provided summer camps for up to 560 children.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Church camp assistant director charged with indecency with a child