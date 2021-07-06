Church camp COVID outbreak leaves more than 125 infected, Texas officials say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

More than 125 campers and adults who attended a church camp in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, Texas officials say.

The pastor at Clear Creek Community Church in League City said hundreds more people were likely exposed to the virus at the camp or when the campers returned home.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser of the Galveston County Local Health District.

The camp took place June 23-27 and involved students from 6th to 12th grade. More than 400 students attended the camp, lead pastor Bruce Wesley said.

The youth group did not leave the campground during the week and only had contact with counselors from their church, according to the health department.

Wesley said July 3 that church services at all of Clear Creek’s campuses were canceled July 4 and July 7 because of the more than 125 positive cases.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols,” Wesley said. “We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events.”

It’s unclear how many of the positive tests are of individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The health department said Saturday there have been 110 breakthrough cases in Galveston County.

The majority of children in the U.S. ages 12 to 17 have not received a vaccination/

“Throughout the country, the rates are not that great so there are a lot of susceptible children,” Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health, told the TV station.

Health officials are testing whether the more contagious Delta variant helped spur the outbreak in the camp, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time,” Keiser said. “These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”

Is it safe for children to attend summer camp during COVID? What health officials say

More than 50 infected with COVID in outbreak from summer camp, Illinois officials say

Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Masks and Delta variant, pets, Moderna vaccine & more

Do the vaccinated need masks as Delta variant spreads? What experts say of WHO advice

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel’s boss might’ve just confirmed the huge ‘Spider-Man 3’ spoilers

    Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, but we still don’t have a first trailer for the upcoming MCU film. No Way Home is easily the most anticipated Marvel movie of the year, given all those big Spider-Man 3 spoilers floating around. Marvel and Sony has yet to start marketing the film in earnest, … The post Marvel’s boss might’ve just confirmed the huge ‘Spider-Man 3’ spoilers appeared first on BGR.

  • Gen Z says the government is letting them down, especially when it comes to COVID | Opinion

    A national study that checked in with Generation Z one year into the COVID-19 pandemic suggests the U.S. government has work to do to gain their trust.

  • Ohio police chief resigns after being caught leaving Ku Klux Klan note on Black officer’s desk

    Police Chief Anthony Campo claims the note was a joke

  • Devers Delivering for Red Sox

    Ryan Boyer talks about Rafael Devers' amazing season in Tuesday's Daily Dose. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Australia's Sydney Airport gets $16.7bn takeover offer

    The firm's shares soared as the move is seen as confidence in air travel recovering from the pandemic.

  • Stephanie Davis: Former Hollyoaks star in hospital with 'horrific' Covid

    Stephanie Davis, 28, who appeared in Hollyoaks from 2010-19, says she's "sick of being in pain".

  • Former Oklahoma commit pledges to stay in North Texas

    Former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson has chosen to play for Lincoln Riley's brother, Garrett and SMU.

  • Pfizer Shot Halts Severe Illness in Israel as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine was less effective at keeping people from getting the coronavirus in Israel in recent weeks, but it continues to provide a strong shield against severe Covid-19, according to government data.The vaccine protected 64% of people against the illness between June 6 and early July, down from a previous 94%. The drop was observed as the delta variant was spreading in Israel, the Health Ministry said. It also coincided with the lifting of virus restrictions at the s

  • Grizzly bear found beheaded and declawed in Yellowstone

    Grizzly bears around Yellowstone are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act

  • Former Maine Governor Paul LePage launches bid for third term

    Former two-term Governor of Maine Paul LePage (R), who once declared he was "Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular," announced that he is launching a campaign for a third term, AP reports.Why it matters: The race may provide insight into Maine's appetite for a Trump ally in office. Trump won one electoral vote in Maine during the 2020 election, "underscoring his popularity" in rural parts of the state, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.T

  • Afghanistan: All foreign troops must leave by deadline - Taliban

    The group's stance comes amid reports US forces will stay to protect embassies and an airport.

  • Kevin Durant refers to the day he left Thunder as ‘holiday’

    Nets forward Kevin Durant jokes about fans still focused on his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors.

  • Nevada county moves to rename road after Trump

    A county in rural Nevada took a step toward naming a stretch of road after former President Donald Trump.

  • Pliskova's big serve carries her to 1st Wimbledon semifinal

    Karolina Pliskova's tennis success is predicated on a big serve, which rewards her with plenty of easy points and can get her out of trouble when needed. Pliskova claimed 24 of 26 points on her serve in one stretch, hit eight aces and saved the only three break chances she faced on the way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday at the All England Club. The crowd there — and at Centre Court — was allowed to be at full capacity Tuesday for the first time during the tournament after COVID-19 restrictions placed a 50% cap on attendance when the fortnight began.

  • Welcome to dystopia: getting fired from your job as an Amazon worker by an app

    This is the most boring possible Terminator sequel - the robots are here to text you snidely that you won’t need to come into work ever again An Amazon Flex driver loads her personal vehicle with packages outside the 1.2m sq ft BWI2 Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images We were initially anxious about the introduction of robots into our workforce because of the potential disappearance of manual labor jobs. Robots would take over factories, we

  • Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in GOP primary

    Republican Allen West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday that he will run for governor of Texas in a bid to again seize on restless anger from the right.

  • What caused the condo building in Florida to collapse? Here's what experts say.

    Eighteen people are dead and dozens are missing after a condo collapsed near Miami. Here's what experts think caused the deadly collapse.

  • WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill proposed to his girlfriend over the holiday weekend!

  • Big Oil faces new pressure after Exxon lobbyist's comments

    House Democrats this week plan to demand that executives from oil giants including Exxon testify this fall and want documents from the industry about climate change, the New York Times reports.Driving the news: Rep. Ro Khanna, who heads the environment subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, tells the NYT that his panel will issue letters this week to major oil companies and trade groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Khanna has previ

  • Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses -government official

    South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre. South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia.