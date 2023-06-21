Church camper secretly took pictures, videos of kids in bathroom, Oklahoma cops say

A 19-year-old attending a church camp was arrested after Oklahoma authorities say he secretly recorded kids in the bathroom.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office said Luke Bartels faces charges of child porn possession and manufacturing child porn.

Deputies were dispatched to Oklahoma Free Will Baptist Encounter Camp after learning Bartles was “taking pictures and videos of minors in the bathroom,” according to a news release.

The camp, which stressed Bartels “just graduated high school and was registered as a camper,” said the recordings were made in the boys dormitory.

Bartels, of Lexington, Oklahoma, confessed to making the recordings and deputies searched his phone, according to the sheriff.

“As a result, many other horrible things were found on his phone,” according to the camp. “These other items have nothing to do with (Kiamichi Baptist Assembly).”

According to its website, Encounter Camp is held at the Kiamichi Baptist Assembly campground in Talihina. The church is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Church.

The camp said its board, security, staff members and deputies “acted swiftly and appropriately” during the situation.

“There’s a silver lining,” the camp said. “Thank goodness he was apprehended under these circumstances, where all parties took swift action, before his actions could escalate any further.”

Bartles is being held in the Latimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Talihina is about 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Officer secretly recorded sex acts with 15-year-old from Illinois group home, feds say

Former cheer coach went on a cruise, then border patrol found his child porn, feds say

Youth leader used church group as ‘dating pool’ and groomed underage girls, feds say