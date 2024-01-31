Church, city, retirement home sued over opposition to Sheetz development in Centerville

Sheetz has filed a lawsuit against those who spoke out in opposition to it developing a location in Centerville.

A lawsuit was filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 30 by Sheetz, Elsa’s, and Morse Road Development against Epiphany Lutheran Church, The City of Centerville, Centerville City Council and Bethany Lutheran Village.

The lawsuit alleges that after it was publically announced that Sheetz would be purchasing the former Elsa’s property at 6318 Far Hills Ave “Epiphany and Bethany Village began to orchestrate a plan to see that the Sheetz would not be built.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheetz sues Centerville after city approves location, reverses it

The plaintiffs claim they have been damaged over $25,000 and are asking for compensation.

In November 2023 Sheetz filed a lawsuit against Centerville in the hopes of reversing its decision to not build the gas station.

In a statement, Epiphany Lutheran Church said in part:

“Epiphany Lutheran Church has not changed its view of the inappropriate and dangerous nature of this development in this location, and despite Sheetz’s, Elsa’s and Morse Road Development’s intimidation, we will not back down from its opposition.”

We will continue to follow this story.







