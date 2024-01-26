Nearly 400-year-old church reduced to rubble after sudden collapse
Officials with Engaging Heaven Church New London said in a statement that the building is destroyed, but the church is still thriving and strong.
Officials with Engaging Heaven Church New London said in a statement that the building is destroyed, but the church is still thriving and strong.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Research shows that starting tackle football early increases the risk of severe brain disease later in life, but every effort to bar young kids from playing has collapsed under fierce opposition.
The company also has a new welcome offer for subscribers, saving them $8 on their first Klarna Plus purchase. “Our research indicates that dedicated Klarna users are looking for an enhanced shopping experience through a subscription model,” said David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer, in a statement. “Klarna Plus addresses this demand, allowing us to deepen our engagement with 37 million loyal U.S. consumers, while also further diversifying a portfolio of payment and shopping solutions.”
More than 220,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
With the packaging market being valued at as much as €1 trillion globally it’s become a ripe field for startups to engage this market with digital products that can bring efficiency to a highly traditional industry. This is perhaps why Packmatic, a Berlin-based digital packaging marketplace, has raised a €15 million Series A round led by EQT Ventures. Packmatic plans to use the capital to push further into European markets.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
The dancer says her kids have "become such strong individuals through something that I really wouldn’t wish upon a lot of people."
'Peace of mind, not piece of finger,' joked one of over 28,000 fans.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
Upwards of 70,000 five-star reviewers go bananas for the stuff.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
If you’re looking for a better development tool to build your startup (or enterprise) empire — one that's fast, efficient, secure, offers easy debugging, multiple language support, portability, browser compatibility and a whole lot more — you need to know about WebAssembly (aka, “Wasm”). Fun fact: A World Wide Web Consortium (WC3) standard since 2019, Wasm is one of four official web languages, along with HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Don’t miss your chance to learn how Wasm can simplify and increase real-time application performance (and more) in your business.
The Commission found Intuit's actions to be misleading.