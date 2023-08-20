Church destroyed by fire in Montclair; several firefighters injured
Members gathered outdoors on a lawn adjacent to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Twitter, er X, competitor Bluesky buckled following Elon Musk's announcement that X will no longer support the "block" function in favor of mutes only. Users on Bluesky were seeing issues with slow load times and the occasional error message when trying to load posts. The company has often had to deal with the influx of users when Twitter announces a particularly unwelcome change, and that could be the case here -- though members of the Bluesky team have not yet confirmed what's causing the issues at hand or whether the timing is coincidental.
Peak XV Partners, the most influential venture firm in India and Southeast Asia, has signed more than 10 term sheets and witnessed three exits in the 10 weeks since it announced a split with Sequoia, according to minutes shared by an attendee to the closed-door gathering between the venture firm and its portfolio startup founders Friday. One of the deals Peak XV has closed is a check of up to $50 million to Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, TechCrunch reported earlier this week. U.S.-headquartered Sequoia announced in June that its China as well as India and Southeast Asia units were splitting to avoid potential conflicts.
Amazon is tightening the purse strings again, raising prices for Music Unlimited subscriptions. This latest increase impacts Prime members and family plan users. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is going up from $9 to $10 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is shooting up from $16 to $17 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.
Lamborghini will preview its first electric car (and its fourth model line) with a concept due out on August 18. The EV will offer a 2+2 seating layout.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Netflix is testing cloud gaming, setting up a potential showdown with Microsoft and Sony.
PayPal is gaining a new CEO, the payments giant announced this morning. Effective September 27, 2023, senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become PayPal's president and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman, members of PayPal's board shared this morning in a press release. The appointment was made after a months-long CEO search process focused on finding a new leader who had experience with global payments, product and technology.
In an hour-long address recently about the state of the contract talks with Ford, GM, and Stellantis, UAW president Shawn Fain took off the gloves.
We check the cupholders and door pockets of the red-hot GLE to see if they'll fit beverages that are larger than your average water bottle.
The upper house of India's parliament greenlit the country's first data protection act on Wednesday, facing no resistance as opposition leaders opted out of participation. The bill -- which is set to become law once it receives approval from the President of India, which is highly probable as it's just a formality -- grants the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government greater control over how tech companies process users' data amid concerns that the law will be used to increase surveillance. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill allows companies to transfer some user data abroad and imposes penalties on companies for breaches in data security.
At a meeting of league presidents on Tuesday, executives explored the possibility of adding Cal, Stanford and SMU, or only inviting the two Pac-12 members.