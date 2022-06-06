Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:CHD) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Church & Dwight's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Church & Dwight is:

24% = US$811m ÷ US$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Church & Dwight's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Church & Dwight has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 20%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.9% seen over the past five years by Church & Dwight.

We then performed a comparison between Church & Dwight's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CHD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CHD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Church & Dwight Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Church & Dwight has a three-year median payout ratio of 31%, which implies that it retains the remaining 69% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Church & Dwight has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 23%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Church & Dwight's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

