Church of England Easter meal advice leaves bad taste after claims it 'appropriated' Jewish Seder

Lizzie Roberts
·3 min read
Traditional symbols on a Seder plate at Passover - iStockphoto
Traditional symbols on a Seder plate at Passover - iStockphoto

The Church of England has withdrawn guidance for hosting an Easter meal at home after being accused of "appropriating" Jewish tradition.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the Church issued guidance on how to celebrate Maundy Thursday – which marks the beginning of the three-day celebration of Easter – at home.

In a document entitled "Prayer at Home", it said: "This short form of prayer is intended to be used at home by those who at this time of the pandemic are unable to gather with others to celebrate the Holy Communion on the evening of Maundy Thursday.

"While the prayers and actions echo motifs from the Jewish Seder, this is not such a meal. Jewish people will understand the resonance of the symbols and practices in very different ways from Christians."

It went on to encourage families to gather at the table with a bowl of warm water, flatbread, honey and a sprig of rosemary, and for the youngest to ask questions to their elders about the tradition.

Critics said the guide appears to be "appropriating liturgy" from the Jewish faith and portrays striking similarities to the Jewish Seder meal.

A Facebook event was also promoted by the Church on Wednesday with a screenshot from a video – which was never published – showing a family appearing to take part in a Christian-style Seder. Members of the clergy have claimed the guidance is inappropriate and "taps into ... centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians".

Nick Nawrockyi, Rural Dean of Grimsby and Cleethorpes, told The Telegraph it was "clear" from the screenshot that there were "little elements of trying to replicate a Jewish Seder meal".

He said: "It's not appropriate because it's appropriating a liturgy, a ritual rite from another faith, that we don't need to be doing. It's insensitive and it taps into ... and I don't think this was the intention, but it taps into centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians."

Dr Jo Kershaw, parish priest of St Anne's Wrenthorpe in Wakefield, tweeted: "It is wrong (and harmful) to steal Jewish ritual. We have our own. They may say this isn't a Christian Seder, but the duck test (if it walks and quacks like a duck....) applies, and that sure as heck isn't what a normal Anglican Eucharist looks like."

Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers, from Hendon, north London, said she was "very heartened by the many Christians on my [Twitter] timeline asking people not to appropriate the Passover Seder for Easter".

But Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, former senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism, said she did not find the guidance offensive, adding: "If they wanted to take Jewish liturgy out of Christianity, it is like taking the soul of Christianity. Easter is completely linked to Passover, which is why it changes date every year, and to deny the Jewishness of Jesus and of Christianity may indicate a discomfort with Judaism and not with Christianity."

The Church of England has since withdrawn the guidance and "apologised for any offence caused".

Revd Dr Richard Sudworth, its national inter-religious affairs adviser, said: "The Maundy Thursday video and text has been withdrawn because of the perceived association of the readings and actions with a Jewish seder meal.

"The brief prayers and actions are not, and were not intended to be a Christianised Seder, as the text pointed out. Nor was this intended to replace the celebration of face-to-face Eucharist, that we long for so much. Rather, this was an offering to families to be able to pray and interact, across the generations."

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel appeals to Germans to stay home for Easter to stem pandemic third wave

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Germans on Thursday to stay at home over Easter and meet fewer people to help curb a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as the capital Berlin announced a nighttime ban on gatherings from Friday. Merkel was accused of losing her grip on the COVID-19 crisis last week after she ditched plans for an extended Easter holiday agreed two days earlier with governors of Germany’s 16 states. She has since tried to shift the blame for the third wave of the pandemic onto state premiers, accusing them of failing to stick to earlier agreements to reimpose restrictions if infections rose.

  • How Much Money Easter Brings In

    The costs of Easter baskets, egg hunts and Sunday brunches can really add up -- Americans are expected to spend $21.6 billion on Easter in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. That...

  • Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

    The leader of an Arab Islamist party in Israel delivered a prime-time address in Hebrew on Thursday that was carried live by major TV networks, calling for coexistence between Arabs and Jews in a stunning display of the community's newfound political influence. Mansour Abbas' United Arab List won just four seats in last week's parliamentary elections.

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

  • Pope celebrates surprise Holy Thursday with ousted cardinal

    Pope Francis celebrated a surprise Holy Thursday Mass with the cardinal he fired last year, extending an extraordinary gesture to Cardinal Angelo Becciu by celebrating the liturgy that commemorates Jesus' Last Supper with his apostles before his crucifixion. A Vatican official said he couldn't confirm Francis' private initiative but added that “such a gesture of paternity doesn't seem strange on a day like today, Holy Thursday." The visit carried enormous symbolic weight and could suggest Francis may have come to realize he had erred in his handling of the Becciu dossier.

  • Sister Wives ' Kody and Meri Brown Celebrate Their 'Non-Anniversary': 'We're Not a Couple'

    "You and I have not been out together since last year's anniversary, which is fine," Meri Brown tells husband Kody Brown in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode

  • Inspirational Easter Quotes About Hope And New Beginnings

    "Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life."

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Gayle King Reveals Her Hope for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

    Nearly a month after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell tell-all, Gayle King hopes the couple can find a way to unite with the royal family.

  • You Can Save Up to 70% on Le Creuset Right Now

    And yes, the cult-favorite Dutch oven is part of the sale!

  • 4 people, including a child, dead in shooting at Southern California office building; suspect injured

    Police said four people, including a child, died in a shooting in Southern California. Two people, including the suspect, were injured.

  • What we know: Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation, accused of having sex with a minor

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation, which he alleges is part of an extortion plot. Here's what we know about the news that broke Tuesday.

  • ‘Gangs of London’: Wham, Bam, Thank You, Man

    Action master Gareth Evans, writer-director of the 'Raid' films, delivers stunning fight sequences in his new crime drama

  • Coronavirus update: India is facing a 'severe, intensive' second wave

    Experts believe India is facing the threat of a devastating and deadlier second wave of coronavirus.

  • Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

    Four of the top six on the men's tour have skipped Miami, and with the exit of the Russian top seed on Wednesday there are no players with a Masters 1000 title left in the draw. Medvedev, who replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, went into the quarter-final with a 17-2 win-loss record for the season but had lost to the experienced Spaniard in their two previous career meetings.

  • Black man's death moves Georgia to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Liverpool tie

    Sergio Ramos suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain, just five days before Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool, the La Liga champions announced on Thursday.

  • Asian American veteran who showed military scars in viral video says he was fed up

    "I just needed to say something with all the threats," Lee Wong said Thursday. "It was just too much to bear."

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • This 1-year-old with Down syndrome has the cutest relationship with his brothers

    Nicole Powell shares heartwarming videos of her kids on TikTok while giving viewers a peek into life raising a child with Down syndrome.