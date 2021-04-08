Church of England to return Benin Bronzes gifted to Archbishop in 1982

Craig Simpson
·3 min read
The two statues will be returned to Nigeria
The Church of England will repatriate Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, despite the artworks being gifted to a former Archbishop of Canterbury during a tour of the country just 40 years ago.

Following Black Lives Matter protests there have been renewed calls to return the sculptures created for royalty in the Kingdom of Benin, present-day Nigeria, most of which were seized British forces in 1897.

The Church owns two statues given to Archbishop Robert Runcie during an Easter visit to Nigeria in 1982 by the University of Nigeria, and by political leader Prof Ambrose F. Alli on behalf of the nation's modern-day Benin region.

Despite the artworks being gifts and not imperial loot, the Church of England has offered to “return the bronzes as a gesture of goodwill” following a request from campaigners for repatriation.

Archbishop Robert Runcie was presented with the gifts in 1982&#xa0;
A statement from Lambeth Palace said: “We have recently been contacted by the Digital Benin project… who enquired about our collection of gifts at Lambeth Palace and if we had received any Benin kingdom objects as gifts over the years.

“We have two bronze busts, given to us by the Benin kingdom in 1982. The two bronze busts were not taken from Benin in 1897.“We have offered for the two busts to be included in the Digital Benin project and eventually, returned to our friends in Edo, Nigeria, where they may remain.”

The late Prof Alli gave one bust on behalf of the people he represented in Bendel State, encompassing the territory of the former Kingdom of Benin, and the other was given to Archbishop Runcie by the University of Nigeria in Nuskka.

The churchman held his office from 1980 to 1991, and died in 2000.

Talks are ongoing between the Church of England and officials in Nigeria, home to 18 million Anglicans, regarding the two statues being moved to the Edo Museum of West African Art, which is designed to house returned Benin Bronzes on completion in 2025.

Other examples of Benin Bronzes include metal plaques depict Obas (king) or legendary figures - Dani Tagen/Horniman Museum
Author and expert on the Benin Bronzes, Professor Dan Hicks, said the Church's decision “underlines the importance of transparency” over what artefacts institutions hold in their collections.

He added: “Lambeth Palace is just one of more than 150 collections worldwide that currently hold Benin Bronzes. There are dozens of others in the UK alone.

“We need to understand these collections and be open about what is held.”

The Edo museum could receive a number of these items from institutions in the UK, as regional museums not legally bound to retain objects have increasingly adopted a policy of repatriation following Black Lives Matter protests.

The Horniman in south London this week became the latest museum to take this approach, announcing that communities could apply for Benin Bronzes and human remains to be repatriated in order to heal “hurt or injustice”.

Museums in Liverpool, Derby, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester have also responded to calls for the return of Benin Bronzes by changing their policies to accept claims for repatriation.

