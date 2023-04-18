Church of England review into John Smyth paused again as police handed new information

John Smyth died of a heart attack in 2018, aged 77, at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, before he could face trial

A Church of England review into a “sadomasochistic” QC who beat dozens of young boys has been delayed after its investigator was forced to call the police.

The Makin Review was first promised in 2018, to investigate the church’s handling of allegations of abuse carried out by the late John Smyth, who beat boys and young men in the 1970s and 80s.

The disgraced barrister died of a heart attack in 2018, aged 77, at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, before he could face trial.

Smyth was the former chair of the Iwerne Trust, later known as the Titus Trust, which ran holiday camps for boys at English public schools. These aimed to instil an evangelical ethos into young Christians, with the purpose of inspiring the next generation of future Church of England leaders.

The abuse took place at Smyth’s home and not at the holiday camps.

The current Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, worked at the camps as a dormitory officer in the 1970s and was acquainted with Smyth, who was chairman of the Trust between 1974 and 1981.

The long-awaited review into Smyth’s conduct, and the Church’s handling of allegations and disclosures has faced repeated delays, but, in December 2022, the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team (NST) announced that it was “reaching its final stages”.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the review has been delayed yet again, because the police have been passed “extensive information” from Keith Makin, a former director of social services, who is now the independent reviewer leading the review.

‘Every deadline missed’

It is not known exactly what information has been passed to police and whom it concerns, but it has affected “the planned timescale for completion of the review”.

Smyth’s victims have reacted with dismay to the delay, with one saying: “I wonder whether anyone will ever be held to account - every deadline has been missed.”

He also accused the Archbishop of Canterbury of offering victims “hollow words” that amount to “meaningless waffle”.

Story continues

In May 2021, the Most Rev Justin Welby met with survivors and released a statement offering “a full, personal apology” regarding the “horrendous abuse”.

He said: “I am sorry this was done in the name of Jesus Christ by a perverted version of spirituality and evangelicalism [...] These victims are rightly concerned that no one appears to have faced any sanction yet, when it is clear a number of Christians, clergy and lay, were made aware of the abuse in the 1980s and many learned in subsequent years.”

However, the victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added: “It is now coincidentally almost exactly two years since Archbishop Justin promised the Smyth victims that all who failed to disclose the abuse by John Smyth would be investigated.

‘Hollow words’

“Well, two years later, and still not a single person has been held to account. I am not sure what the Archbishop meant by that promise, but to victims they are just hollow words, meaningless waffle.”

Victims have repeatedly criticised the review being “kicked into the long grass”.

It was first promised in August 2018. In 2019, the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, was told the delay was caused by a failure to secure the cooperation of the key organisations involved: the Titus Trust, Winchester College and the Scripture Union.

Mr Makin was appointed to lead the review later that year and was due to deliver the final report in 2020. However, its completion was further delayed by the pandemic.

Following the announcement of police involvement, Mr Makin said: “I have made a report to the police regarding matters that have come to light in recent weeks and in the course of my review into the abuse perpetrated by John Smyth.

“I have subsequently passed extensive information to them in relation to this matter. This necessary development is in line with my obligations set out in the terms of reference for the review and in UK law, and is therefore unavoidable.

“This impacts on the planned timescale for completion of the review, and I am aware from my regular contact with victims of the distress that this is likely to cause them, their families and others affected by this case. A further update on this will be provided as soon as possible.”