Church of England Targets a New Group of Emitters

(Bloomberg) -- Just months after announcing plans to sell its oil and gas holdings, the Church of England Pensions Board is now going after the biggest consumers of fossil fuels.

Those include automakers, utilities, steel companies—and also banks. The focus is on “the key blockers of climate policy,” said Laura Hillis, the board’s director of climate and environment, while speaking last week at an event about the 2024 proxy season.

Among investors, the Church of England stands out for its aggressive stance against the world’s largest polluters. Many asset managers say they’re serious about climate change, but far fewer actually do anything concrete to back up their words.

The church, which manages roughly £3.2 billion ($4.1 billion), said in June that it will sell its stake in Shell Plc as part of a total exit from the oil-and-gas sector. The decision followed years of unsuccessful attempts to get the industry to “decarbonize in line with the aims of the Paris Agreement.”

Next up for the church are companies such as Volkswagen AG, Renault SA, National Grid Plc, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corp. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The church has said it also continues to concentrate on the mining industry.

The latest initiative is aimed at “really helping drive” change, Hillis said. As part of this effort, “we’re going to be focused on the biggest users of fossil fuels, so companies like those in the auto sector,” as well as utilities and steel companies, Hillis said.

“We’re also going to be engaging with banks on their financing with a particular focus on fossil-fuel financing,” she said.

Banks are at the fulcrum of the climate debate, as they ultimately provide the funding that will drive the energy transition away from oil, gas and coal. And the data so far clearly shows that lenders are far from helping the world achieve net zero emissions.

The most recent report from BloombergNEF shows that the ratio of spending on low-carbon infrastructure relative to fossil fuels needs to reach 4 to 1 by 2030. At the end of 2022, the so-called energy-supply banking ratio, which includes debt and equity underwriting, was 0.73 to—slightly worse than the 0.75-to-1 ratio reported in 2021.

The Church of England established its ethical ­investment policy in 1948, when its endowment started buying stocks. The new plan is emerging after a year marked by record high temperatures across the globe and a rollback on climate pledges, particularly by energy companies.

The shift in strategy follows a “rethink” set in motion by the decision to divest from the oil industry after five years of engagement, Hillis said. The board sold shares of Shell, BP and at least nine other oil companies.

While the church says it’s open to reinvesting in oil and gas if the companies show signs of aligning their operations with the Paris Agreement, the prospect of that happening is unlikely “based on what we’re seeing from the industry,” Hillis said.

“The best, long-term outcome is to get very good, very robust climate policy in place as soon as possible to help smooth the way for the full decarbonization of the global economy,” she said.

The church released a statement in November in which Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer for the Church of England Pensions Board, summed up the church’s position.

He wrote that climate change is “a clear and present risk that will be far more damaging to investment portfolios and to the global economy if we fail to transition to net zero in an orderly, timely way.” That’s why, he says, the focus is on “key systemic risks like demand for fossil fuels, corporate climate lobbying, climate finance in emerging markets, and seeking strong ambition from companies.”

