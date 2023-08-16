Church to finish Sunday service early so parishioners can watch World Cup final

Sporting fans around the country will be saying a prayer this weekend for the England team to make history in the World Cup.

And for churchgoers in the village of Winton, Bournemouth, football will become a religion, as the reverend has promised to end his Sunday service just in time to show the final.

The screen being erected in St Luke’s Church will be part of frenzied last-minute preparations across the country to allow fans to watch the Lionesses’ biggest ever game after their 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia on Wednesday.

Theatres, town halls, and music festivals have announced public screenings of the final, which will take place in Sydney and kicks off at 11am UK time, while fan zones in the capital such as Box Park in Croydon and Wembley have already sold out.

A £185 million boost to the economy is also predicted as supporters flock to pubs and bars to watch the match.

Sir Keir Starmer has joined calls for a bank holiday to be declared if the Lionesses are victorious.

The Lionesses celebrate their semi-final win on Wednesday - Alex Pantling - FIFA

The Rev Michael Smith, the rector at St Luke’s Church, said he wanted to offer a “less threatening” atmosphere for those wishing to support the Lionesses but who don’t want to go to a pub.

While the Sunday service in the Anglican church, which begins at 10am, would normally last between an hour and an hour and 15 minutes, the reverend has promised to make this week’s sermon “short and sweet”.

“It’s such a big sporting event in the life of the country, so we just decided to have our normal Sunday service but we’ll finish in time so that we can watch the match.

“There’s been lots of talk about how well the Lionesses are doing and it just really seems to be a sensible, natural and nice thing to do, rather than people just hurrying off after the service or having a normal length service and people looking at their phones to see what the score is,” he said.

“Not everyone wants to go to a noisy pub which I think some people might find a bit intimidating.

“I’m not saying the church won’t at times be noisy, but it might offer a little less of a threatening atmosphere for people to come along and watch the game.”

Music to fans’ ears

Elsewhere, the World Cup final has been announced as a last-minute act at a music festival in Wales this weekend.

The Green Man festival tweeted after the Lionesses’ semi-final victory: “You spoke, we listened – the Women’s World Cup final will be screened Sunday 11am in the Cinedrome tent!”

Councils have also made last-minute plans to screen the game free of charge for residents, with Ipswich Council in Suffolk opening its town hall to fans from 9am, and Merton Council in London providing a free screening on the West Lawn of the Grade-II listed Canons House.

However, the modern tradition of holding a public screening of the momentous football game in Trafalgar Square – held for both the men’s and women’s Euros final in recent years – will not be taking place because of maintenance works, the Mayor of London confirmed.

No 10 did not comment on calls for a bank holiday but said it would “find the right way to celebrate” a win.

A government spokesman said: “Winning the World Cup would be a massive moment for the country and make no mistake we’ll find the right way to celebrate.

“As Sarina Wiegman herself has said, the first thing to do is focus on the final and the whole country will be rooting for the Lionesses this weekend.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.