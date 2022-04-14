Church of the Holy Trinity closes
The Church of the Holy Trinity will close after six decades, but its service to the area will continue through the community foundation.
A current and former UF police officer filed a pair of complaints against UFPD. The current officer said she also faces discrimination as a woman.
‘He ‘fought the good fight’ and now he rests’, says sponsor
Daunte Wright’s mother says her son’s death has turned her into an activist. As reported by the Star Tribune, Monday […] The post Daunte Wright’s family seeks appeal of ex-officer’s two-year sentence, considers lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.
Space Perspective's new capsule offers 360-degree windows, reclining seats, a restroom, bar and open areas for group photos.
It took four grown strapping men to do it, a but an injured sea turtle was successfully rescued from a bay in Florida.
A Florida lawmaker said he plans to call on state legislators to sign onto a special session to pass a constitutional carry law here in the Sunshine State. The announcement comes on the heels of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signing into law similar legislation Tuesday. When signing the law, Governor Brian Kemp said it was long overdue.
Huawei's plans to cut Russian operations may only be temporary as it hopes to remain in the market, sources told two Russian-language news outlets.
Why LSU football fans must be patient with the Tigers' offense as it tries to discover itself this spring.
Greger’s team has also written the "How Not to Die Cookbook." If you want to try out some recipe ideas, most local libraries have copies.
Somerset County has announced Jennifer Carey, a first grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, as the 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer's campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge overturned a panel's decision that she had qualified for the ballot. Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan" and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
S&P Global Ratings says Russia is now in "selective default," as other ratings agencies warn of further restrictive measures at the end of May.
President Biden declined to assert executive privilege over another batch of Trump-era White House documents, authorizing the National Archives to turn the documents over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In a letter released by the Archives on Wednesday, David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, wrote…
The brand basically never gets marked down — head on over to Saks stat.
Almost two-thirds of Americans say COVID is a 'problem,' but not a 'crisis'
Charts explaining some of the key statistics behind gun ownership and attacks linked to guns in the US.
Building a million-dollar portfolio may not be out of reach if you set goals and commit to making intentional moves every year.
The bill's supporters object to signing Tennessee marriage certificates when LGBTQ couples have the right to marry.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced inspection of trucks entering the U.S. from Mexico in anticipation of a surge of illegal immigrants has prompted pushback from both the White House and a prominent Republican elected official in his state.
Six months ago, China was the biggest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries. That was partly down to its huge production capacity, but also because other major vaccine manufacturing countries were less focused on exports. Most of the Chinese vaccines were supplied through bilateral commercial deals and priority was given to Asia, where Beijing wants to expand its soft power. But China also ramped up donations from late last year - either through bilateral arrangements or the Worl