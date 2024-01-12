Church leader exposed as collaborator for ‘blessing’ Luhansk annexation, aiding war on Ukraine - SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has exposed Vasyl Povorozniuk, the sanctioned Metropolitan of the Luhansk Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, as a collaborator, the agency’s press service reported on Telegram on Jan. 12.

Read also: Ukraine’s parliament votes to ban the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for its ties to the Kremlin

According to the investigation, in September 2022 Povorozniuk visited the Kremlin, where he took part in the ceremony of the so-called "accession" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia. He also supported Moscow's war against Ukraine and the seizure of Ukrainian territory, including Luhansk Oblast.

In May 2022, Povorozniuk attended a meeting held in Luhansk under the leadership of the Russian-appointed puppet governor of “LPR,” Leonid Pasechnik.

Read also: ROC priest in Sumy sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying

Along with an advisor to Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Povorozniuk spoke to Russian TV channels in favor of adopting a so-called "resolution" that spread disinformation about Ukrainian soldiers and the situation at the front.

The SBU noted that, in many interviews with Kremlin propagandists, the Povorozniuk glorified the Russian military and called for the continuation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Investigators indicted the Metropolitan in absentia for aiding the aggressor state, the punishment for which is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 12 years, among other things.

Read also: SBU detains UOC-MP church chorister for guiding Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian military units in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

The Ukrainian parliament voted on Oct. 19 to ban the Moscow Patriarchate, and the SBU has conducted inspections of monasteries, churches, and other property of the Moscow Patriarchate throughout Ukraine since November 2022. During these operations, substantial quantities of pro-Russian literature was discovered, along with numerous Russian citizens with questionable documents.

On Jan. 19 2023 the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that banned the activities of religious organizations headquartered in the aggressor state.

The decision to ban the activities of churches belonging to the Moscow Patriarchate in several oblasts across Ukraine.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine