Church members work to protect students who cross road near Melrose Elementary

Volunteers at a St. Pete church are stepping up to protect elementary school students by literally putting themselves between cars and kids along a busy roadway. It comes as parents complain about a lack of school crossing guards around Melrose Elementary School. "Kids are trying to play Russian Roulette or chicken to get across the street. It really is scary at any moment. On our cameras, we see car accidents. We see all kinds of things happening," said Tiffany Page, who lives next to Melrose Elementary School.

