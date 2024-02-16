Church of the Redeemer gains $500,000 contribution from Sarasota developer/attorney

The Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota has received a $500,000 contribution from developer and attorney Hugh Culverhouse Jr. – the largest non-capital campaign donation in the parish's history.

The Church of the Redeemer in downtown Sarasota recently received a $500,000 contribution from Sarasota County developer and attorney Hugh Culverhouse Jr. – the largest non-capital campaign donation in the parish's history.

Culverhouse’s donation also will serve as a challenge match, with thousands already raised in a groundswell of support for the church’s 139-year history of community engagement.

“Hugh takes annual giving to a whole new level, and his generous donation will provide vital resources at a critical time when our parish and community are experiencing growth," said Rev. Charleston Wilson, Rector of the Church of the Redeemer. "Thanks to Hugh’s philanthropy, Redeemer will be able to expand every facet of ministry and outreach, from equipping local classrooms to facilitating youth mission trips, creating a ripple effect that uplifts our entire community.”

Hugh Culverhouse Jr., a former assistant U.S. attorney and trial attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission, is CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd in Sarasota.

The Church of the Redeemer, deeply rooted in Sarasota’s history, traces its origins to 1885, with Col. J. Hamilton Gillespie, one of its founders, also serving as the city’s inaugural mayor. Since settling at its present location at 222 S. Palm Ave. in 1934, the church has grown to nearly 3,000 members, making it the largest parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida and among the largest in the country.

To donate or learn more about how to get involved, visit the Church of the Redeemer donation page at redeemersarasota.org/give.

Culverhouse serves as CEO of Palmer Ranch Holdings Ltd in Sarasota. He has donated tens of millions of dollars to a variety of community causes, higher education, mental health, and social welfare initiatives. Last year, Culverhouse addressed the public funding shortfall for the Sarasota County Comprehensive Treatment Court by contributing $150,000, supporting a mental health diversion initiative that redirects nonviolent offenders with mental health disorders from jails to treatment programs.

Submitted by Maryann Grgic

