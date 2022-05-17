Church shooting suspect in court in California

Reuters

Nordia Tompkins was serving a seven-year sentence for a drug charge in June 2020 when the U.S. federal Bureau of Prisons released her to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 37-year-old mother of two began settling back into her life north of New York City, pursuing studies for a new career in cosmetology. Tompkins is one of three federal inmates asking courts to release them back to home confinement under the terms of the 2020 Cares Act that authorized their release.