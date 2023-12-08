Church’s Sunday school room was used as meth house, Mariposa sheriff says. Four arrested

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Thursday at a church on Highway 49.

Detectives found meth in the children’s Sunday school room.

In a statement on its social media, the sheriff’s office said it had received information that several people who were being housed in a building at the Lutheran Church were in possession of methamphetamine.

During a search of the building, detectives found meth and drug paraphernalia laying around in the Sunday school room.

A baggie of meth was found in a backpack in the kitchen area of the church, along with evidence that people were using the church to sell the methamphetamine.

Megan McWhorter, 49; Kelly Curtis, 57; Ray Hettinger, 43; and Michael Adamcik, 66 were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.