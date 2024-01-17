Church surprises utility workers with care packages

TechCrunch

India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.