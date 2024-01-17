Church surprises utility workers with care packages
Paradise Church in Westmoreland County surprised West Penn Power workers with care packages as their work gets tougher with worse weather.
Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; The outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said just last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.
Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.
The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before n history. Mueller is well-known in the in-space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.
Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Shoppers compare the watercolor versions to Taylor Swift's 'Lover' album cover.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Emmy Awards, Trump’s Iowa victory and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Brabham Automotive and the BT62 track car are dead for now after the Brabham family split with the private equity firm that bankrolled the company.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based front-end development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.