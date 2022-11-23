Church: Teen girl sexually assaulted at East Shelby Church of Christ

A man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a local church.

Adam Perry, 36, has been charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping after an incident at the East Shelby Church of Christ located in the 4700 block of Mayfield Road W. in Collierville.

FOX13 obtained a letter that was sent to the congregation confirming the arrest of Perry.

The letter said:

To our Members at East Shelby

The elders wanted to make you aware concerning a situation involving our members in which we first announced to our congregation last May 4th, 2022. The parents of a young teenage girl reported that their daughter was sexually assaulted in the East Shelby building. We were shocked and deeply saddened by this report.

The church has, since that time, fully cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation and honored their request that we not interfere with, or comment on the investigation. As we have been doing so over the past few years, we have continued to take steps to enhance existing security measures, including increased monitoring during services, adding surveillance cameras in our building, and moving all Sr. High and below classes downstairs which are more easily monitored.

We have since learned that Adam Perry was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, 2022, for the following criminal charges: Aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Due to the ongoing criminal proceedings, we are unable to share additional information at this time but wanted to make sure you learned about this situation from us before it becomes public in the community. We are committed to keeping our church family informed as best we can as the situation develops further in the days ahead. In the meantime, please pray that God will continue to guide us through this difficult time and provide comfort and healing to all the families involved, and to all of us at East Shelby. May God be with us all as Christians to shine as His lights even in the darkest of times. We pray for the truth revealed by God in the coming days.

According to court records, Perry’s bond has been set at $100,000 and it has been paid.

He is due in court on Dec. 8.

FOX13 reached out to the church for a statement and was sent this:

East Shelby Church of Christ has learned that Adam Perry was recently arrested and charged in connection with an incident involving a minor at our church. We became aware of the situation after the minor’s family reported it to us, and, subsequently, reported it to the authorities.

We are alarmed and saddened by this situation. Since learning of the incident, the church has fully cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation and honored their request not to interfere with, or comment on, the investigation. We have continued our ever-vigilant efforts to enhance security measures.

We are concerned for all families involved and have extended to them our love and our prayers. We are praying for the truth to be revealed by God in the coming days.

FOX13 also reached out to the Collierville Police Department but because this incident involved a juvenile, officials will not release a report or discuss it.







