Church tower reemerges from parched reservoir in drought-hit Spain

Reuters
·2 min read

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain is in the grip of a long-term drought after 36 months of below-average rainfall, with some parts so parched that officials have asked people to cut water use and meteorologists warn of worse to come.

Some reservoirs in Catalonia, which surrounds Barcelona, are so low that old constructions like bridges and a church bell tower have resurfaced, people are flying kites on lake beds and navigation apps show someone in the middle of the water when they are standing on dry land.

The weather will be drier and hotter than usual this spring along the northeastern Mediterranean coast that includes Catalonia. The dry weather will heighten the risk of wildfires even as it brings average rainfall nationwide, Spain's meteorological agency AEMET said.

"This is an area that we could describe as no-man's land because it is not getting affected by the storms coming from the Atlantic and the Mediterranean," AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo told Reuters, referring to Spain's northeast.

He pointed to climate change as one of the leading factors.

"Heat waves in this geographical area of the planet are more frequent, are increasing more frequently than in other regions," he said.

Spain's drought nationwide measured over 12 months is no worse than it was in 2017, 2012 and 2005. But the average water level in Catalonia's reservoirs stands at just 27%, slightly above the level in parts of the southern region of Andalucia.

After 25 months without significant rain, Catalonia earlier this month asked most of its seven million residents to cut water use by 8% at home, 15% in industry and 40% in agriculture.

In the Sau reservoir, 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, which is only 10% full, boats were catching tons of fish that would struggle to survive in the low-oxygen water in order to protect drinking water.

Invasive species will be euthanised while native ones will be released in nearby waters. Access has been restricted over concerns that people will get trapped in the mud.

(Reporting by Elena Rodriguez, Nacho Doce, Horaci Garcia and Joan Faus; Writing by Joan Faus; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Weird creature seen wallowing on Florida doorbell camera. ‘Scared the heck out of me’

    “My first thought was a human hand and then an octopus.”

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoir levels after record storms

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • 'Despicable' council chops down 110 trees under cover of darkness

    A council's felling of 110 trees under the cover of darkness and flanked by security guards has been branded "despicable".

  • The Salt River's flowing. Thank open dam floodgates

    If you've noticed water flowing through the Salt River, which is usually dry this time of year, then you're not alone. Here's what we know.

  • Florida beaches brace for 5,000-mile blob of seaweed to deposit rotting goop

    Enormous clump of floating algae threatens to bring pungent odor of rotting eggs to tourist beaches of Gulf of Mexico

  • Train Derails, Spills 2,500 Gallons of Diesel on Swinomish Reservation

    A BNSF Railway train derailed early Thursday morning on the Swinomish Reservation near Anacortes, Wash., spilling about 2,500 gallons of diesel, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology. Department of Ecology spokesperson Scarlet Tang told Native News Online the train derailed on a berm near the Padilla Bay, but most of the subsequent spillage occurred on the “land side,” away from nearby water sources. Subsequent study of the area produced no immediate apparent impact on the wildlife or water near the derailment site, Tang said.

  • A Spanish firm wants to kill one million octopuses a year using 'ice slurry' baths at first-ever factory farm

    Plans obtained by animal rights advocates suggest the company, Nueva Pescanova, plans to kill octopuses by submerging them in freezing water.

  • Bald eagle nests are massive, and this beauty is a high-rise

    Bald eagle nests come in various shapes and sizes, and it seems as though one nest in Vancouver is beginning to resemble a high rise.

  • Is it time to stop dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona

    Authorities said a train carrying hazardous materials derailed just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, near the border with California. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Hwy. 41 closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay — and a fix won’t happen quickly

    “This is expected to be a long-term closure,” Caltrans warned drivers.

  • North Carolina's Outer Banks beach struggles with lost home — as mysterious item appears on shore

    Rodanthe residents had an eventful Monday as an Outer Banks home washed away and an object that the US military thought had sunk reappeared.

  • ‘It’s coming right at us.’ Huge bears confront couple hiking in Alaska, TikTok shows

    “I was more nervous about being looked at as a plaything for the bears.”

  • Church makes largest-ever donation of water shares to benefit Great Salt Lake

    Two months after an emergency warning of “unprecedented” danger to Utah’s public health, environment and economy if the Great Salt Lake does not receive a “dramatic” influx of water by 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated the equivalent of a reservoir’s worth of water to the iconic lake. The permanent donation of 5,700 water shares was announced Wednesday in a news release by the Utah Department of Natural Resources. “We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited to finally make it public,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a tweet.

  • Houston area’s feral hogs exploding in numbers, creating a constant struggle for residents

    Despite best efforts, feral hogs have exploded in the South Texas area, creating a constant headache for farmers as officials scramble to address the persistent problem.

  • Plastic rocks found on remote island alarm scientists

    STORY: This is the Brazilian island of Trindade.Its geology has fascinated scientists for years.But the latest discovery on this remote turtle refuge, has terrified them.These rocks are made from plastic debris.Melted plastic has become intertwined with rocks on the island - located more than 700 miles away from the mainland.And scientists say it's proof of mankind's growing influence over earth's geological cycles.Trindade Island is one of the world's most important conservation spots for green turtles - with thousands arriving each year to lay their eggs. The island’s only human inhabitants are members of the Brazilian navy - which maintains a base on the island and protects the nesting turtles.But its remoteness did not stop human activity from interfering. Fernanda Avelar Santos, Geologist:“The place where we found these samples (of plastic) is a permanently preserved area in Brazil, near the place green turtles lay their eggs. It has a unique biodiversity with endemic species of fish, coral reefs, marine birds and protected species of crab, for example." Researchers at the Federal University of Parana couldn’t classify the rocks...So they ran chemical tests, which found that the plastics in the rocks are called “plastiglomerates” – made from a mixture of sedimentary granules and other debris held together by plastic.“We identified (the pollution) mainly comes from fishing nets, which is very common debris on Trinidade Island’s beaches. They (nets) are dragged by the marine currents and accumulate on the beach. When the temperature rises, this plastic melts and becomes embedded with the beach's natural material."Santos says the discovery stirs questions about humans' legacy on earth. “We ran a chemical analysis to know the kind of plastic, and we also addressed these samples as if they were natural rocks, using the same research methods. Then we observed them in a macro and a micro way and described the samples as rocks. This is also part of the discoveries of our work – marine pollution seen from the geology perspective. This is new and terrifying at the same time because pollution has reached geology, and plastic can be preserved in the geologic report of the Earth."

  • Letters: Same tired defense of Bengals Mike Brown being offered

    Letters to the editor.

  • Feds spend $2.4 million on cloud seeding for Colorado River

    The Southern Nevada Water Authority on Thursday voted to accept a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to fund cloud seeding in other Western states whose rivers feed the parched desert region. The funding comes as key reservoirs on the Colorado River hit record lows and booming Western cities and industries fail to adjust their water use to increasingly shrinking supplies. "This money from Reclamation is wonderful, we just have to decide how exactly it’s going to benefit us," said Andrew Rickert, who coordinates Colorado's cloud seeding for the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

  • Florida beaches could be dealt a one-two punch of red tide and seaweed blob

    A toxic algae bloom is already killing fish along the Gulf Coast, causing a stench. Now, a blob of seaweed twice as wide as the United States is drifting across the Atlantic.