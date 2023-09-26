Church youth leader arrested on multiple sexual battery charges in Jacksonville

Bail is set at $4 million for a 58-year-old church youth group leader who was arrested Saturday on eight counts of sexual battery stemming from incidents in 2002 and 2003, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and court records.

The Sheriff's Office said it was made aware on Aug. 7 of allegations that the local church member sexually battered a teenager years earlier. They had met through church functions.

The department's Special Assault Unit began an extensive investigation into the allegations.

"Detectives worked through available information related to the case, as well as interviewed multiple individuals with potential knowledge of or further information related to the reported crimes," the Sheriff's Office said.

They learned of a second potential victim of sexual molestation and the identification of a suspect, Gregory Scott Norton, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants for his arrest. Norton was located at his home on Cedar Forest Drive on the Westside and taken into custody without incident Saturday.

His name had been included in a Florida Department of Children and Families abuse hotline tip from 2018. The tip was screened out due to not meeting statutory guidelines and appeared to not have been relayed to any other agency, according to an arrest report.

The arrest documents are highly redacted under privacy laws including references to gender and the name of the church. One of the accusers advised not reporting it sooner for fear the "allegations would destroy the entire family." The individual "came forward in 2018 after completing therapy and realizing the depravity of the abuse."

The arrest reports say the instances occurred in two of Norton's homes on Blackburn Road, two bakeries he owned on Appleton Avenue and Corinthian Avenue and various locations where they were in his vehicles.

Additional complaints at Wolfson Children's Hospital

Part of the investigation also dealt with his time as a nurse at Baptist Health's Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Investigators served a search warrant to the health system to obtain more details about a complaint mentioned to them. Norton had been known to frequently stay after his shift for hours and visit with patients. The written report states, "On Thursday 7/05/07, Greg while off duty was observed in a patient's room approximately 11:00PM. Greg [did something redacted] ... considered to be inappropriate and unprofessional behavior."

The next line: "Has the employee been previously counseled regarding similar incidents?" The answer 'yes' was checked."

Investigators then met with Norton's Wolfson supervisor at that time. He recalled an incident in 2003 where an individual accused Norton of doing something inappropriate that also was blacked out. "The complaint was investigated by the hospital. During the investigation, Norton was placed in a position where he was not providing any care to children. The investigation went as far as a 'judge' (non-criminal). It was deemed unfounded ... and Norton was able to assume his duties as a nurse."

In 2008 another formal complaint was made against Norton at the hospital, according to the arrest report. He had been observed off-duty in the room of a juvenile patient. The nurse who saw them said they both appeared surprised when they were caught.

The behavior was described as inappropriate, and "The complaint was going to lead to his termination, so Norton elected to resign."

His current employer listed on his arrest reports is Cancer Specialists of North Florida.

Court records do not list an attorney for him yet, but his next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Anyone having any additional information in relation to the reported crimes can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

