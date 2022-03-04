Church youth leader waives hearing on statutory rape charge

Mar. 4—A Jasper man described on court records as a youth leader at a Joplin church on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

John V. Estes, 27, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on an amended count of first-degree statutory rape. A date for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.

Estes is accused of having sexual contact with the girl Nov. 23-24 inside a garage in Jasper.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he refused to provide a swab for DNA comparison purposes when confronted by Jasper police about allegations in the case. Jasper police Chief Chad Karr wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that Estes had been "persistent with messaging" the girl and "trying to lure her back over to the residence when nobody is there."

The document described him as "a youth group leader" at a Joplin church but does not specify which church.