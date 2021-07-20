Church youth pastor faces third arrest on video voyeurism charges

A Pensacola, Florida, church youth director is facing his third arrest in less than two months for allegedly filming people in a church restroom.

Calvary Baptist Church youth director David Nims, 37, was arrested on Friday with eight counts of video voyeurism and was booked into Escambia County Jail. Authorities arrested Nims again after discovering data files in his possession featuring at least eight people who were filmed without their knowledge using a church restroom, according to an arrest report.

Walt Magaha, Calvary's pastor, said the congregation was saddened by Nims's two previous arrests in June, adding that "we stand ready as a church to provide care and ministry to anyone or any victims who come forward as we are informed," according to an interview with the Pensacola News Journal.

Nims was initially arrested on June 7 and charged with one count of video voyeurism after a 14-year-old boy found a camera underneath a sink in the youth hallway of the church. His bond was set at $10,000, and he was released later that day.

His second arrest came on June 11, and authorities charged him with 20 counts of child pornography possession. More than 100 images of child pornography were found on devices in his home while the Escambia County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant. He was released from custody on June 14, county records show.

Friday's arrest pertains to the search warrant that was executed last month. Images shown in the church bathroom footage included at least three juveniles in the camera shot.

"The camera appeared to be placed on a shelf, above a toilet in a small room,” according to the report seen by PNJ.

Three videos included time stamps dated to March 12. An ECSO investigator wrote that "David Nims' face is clearly visible while he is adjusting the camera under the sink," referencing one of the pieces of evidence collected in the investigation.

Nims remained in custody as of Monday, and his bond was set at $80,000 Friday.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and Calvary Baptist Church but did not immediately receive a response.

