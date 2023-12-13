Church youth worker convicted of lewd acts on a child

A 62-year-old man who worked as a youth coordinator for a church in Ventura County has been convicted by a jury for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Vidal Vargas Morales, a resident of Fillmore, was found guilty of one felony count of lewd acts upon a child, along with the special allegation that he “took advantage of a position of trust and confidence to commit the offense,” a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated.

Morales met the victim in a catechism class at a church in Fillmore in 2013, and between October and November began “inappropriate communications” with the teen, both verbally and through text messages.

According to the release, the 62-year-old “grabbed and fondled the victim” in early November of that year, but the crime wasn’t reported until years later, though other alleged victims of Morales testified at the trial that they had similar experiences.

“I am grateful to the victim for her courage in reporting the crime and testifying at trial,” Ventura Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern, who prosecuted the case, said. “I am also thankful to the additional victims who testified about their experiences—dating back to 1999—demonstrating the defendant’s continued pattern of criminal conduct. While today’s verdict can never fully heal the damage done by the defendant to these victims, I am hopeful that this conviction will help in the continuing healing process and send a message to other offenders that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Morales, who remains out of custody on a $20,000 bond, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2024.

