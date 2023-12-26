For churches devastated by Middle TN tornadoes, recovery reshapes their commitment to ministry

The Rev. Daniel Johnson had his hopes dashed the minute he turned the headlights of his truck toward the front entrance of his Hendersonville church.

“It was a gut punch,” Johnson said in an interview. “It looked like a rocket launcher had gone in.”

As he drove to The Movement Church on Dec. 9, he thought the tornadoes that ripped through Middle Tennessee might have missed the sanctuary. But a far harsher reality awaited. The church building that Johnson invested six-plus years with grassroots fundraising was unusable.

A week after the church properly assessed the damage and held a Sunday service at a nearby elementary school, a new realization hit Johnson.

“It was all about crisis response and now I feel like it’s switching to crisis management,” Johnson said. “It feels like we are replanting a church altogether.”

Chad Vandegriek helps the Movement Church salvage what they can from the damages of the storm on Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Seconds of tornado-wreaked havoc can mean months, if not years, of recovery for churches. The work not only entails more technical fundraising and construction management, but navigating interpersonal tension related to congregants’ eagerness to return to spaces as meaningful as their own homes, especially during Christmas. The ensuing journey often reshapes those churches’ understanding of commitment to ministry.

St. Luke Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madison, also hit by the Dec. 9 tornadoes, is able to use its sanctuary as of Christmas. Yet destruction to other parts of its building displaced Sacred Sparks Ministry, a nonprofit that provides laundry and shower services for people experiencing homelessness, and a Narcotics Anonymous group.

St. Luke retrofitted parts of its building a couple years ago for Sacred Sparks, which is managed independent of the church, said St. Luke pastor Rev. Taylor Young. Young said when St. Luke ultimately rebuilds that section of the building, it might be able to do it in a way that better accommodates Sacred Sparks’ needs.

Also, due to insurance coverage and fundraising by denomination leaders, St. Luke anticipates having additional funds after covering rebuilding expenses. If it does, the church is thinking about ways it can help the wider Madison area in its tornado recovery.

“We can let the community know we’re not just here to hold services but are here to be a part of the community,” Young said in an interview.

Whether it’s the needs of his church or of those nearby, Young is prepared for the more technical demands of his role.

“I can walk in and say, ‘It’s not my job to deal with insurance, it’s not my job to do this,’” Young said. “But I’m doing ministry, why isn’t it my job?”

‘A people not a place’

The Rev. Brandon Baxter is deeply familiar with the experience of managing an unconventional set of responsibilities. He's in his 14th month as pastor of a church that is nearly four years into its own tornado recovery.

Baxter is now the third pastor to lead East End United Methodist Church since March 2020, when tornadoes damaged the church to the point of needing a complete rebuild. East End UMC currently awaits federal funding from FEMA to break ground and construct a new building in the likeness of its former one, located along Holly Street in East Nashville. After they break ground, Baxter anticipates the construction to take at least 1.5 years.

Debris is piled up at East End United Methodist Church Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn., after a tornado touched down the day before.

“I knew what it’s like to be in an unmoored space. What I wasn’t sure about was the building side of things,” Baxter said in an interview about his appointment to lead East End UMC. “I feel like a manager of the leaders we have here as opposed to being the leader that pulls it all together.”

In accordance with the UMC Book of Discipline, East End UMC established a building committee comprised of lay leaders to oversee decisions related to financing, architecture and permitting. That committee then works with other lay-led standing committees responsible for general church administration.

Baxter has sought to coordinate communication between those various committees — totaling about 50 lay leaders — and between those committees with the remaining congregation of about 225 active members. Baxter said it’s been key to update the congregation monthly, even when there’s little new information to provide.

The endeavor has successfully promoted cohesiveness among congregants so much that new members are joining. Some new congregants only know the church by Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School, where East End UMC has been worshipping for about a couple years.

“Of course, nobody wanted this to happen,” Baxter said. “But it’s been a fruitful time of discovering that the church truly is about the people, and we can be the church, even though we’re in all these different spaces right now.”

The Movement Church, though in an earlier stage of its journey, is coming to a similar realization, Johnson said.

Named after the idea the church is a “living and moving body of people,” Johnson said the Hendersonville church worked the motto “A people not a place” into branding and T-shirt designs a couple years ago.

“It was a fun saying in 2021, it was cute,” Johnson said. Since the tornado, “all it has done is embolden our belief and thoughts on that.”

Church members of Movement Church try to salvage items from the church after a tornado storm on Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

The Movement Church met at Center Point Church for a Dec. 11 prayer event and held subsequent Sunday services at Gene Brown Elementary School, where the congregation will worship through the rest of December. It’s uncertain where it will go for Sunday worship after that or when it will return to its building, located in Hendersonville’s City Square shopping center in which the landlord is primarily responsible for reconstruction-related decisions.

In the short term, Johnson said the difficult circumstances have yielded unexpectedly positive lessons about Christmastime.

“In a way, we feel like a savior who was born where they had no room for him in the inn, that we are living in somewhat of the smaller version of the tension of what Advent is supposed to mean.”

