Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $24.05 per share and the market cap of $6.2 billion, Churchill Capital IV stock is believed to be . GF Value for Churchill Capital IV is shown in the chart below.


Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be
Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Churchill Capital IV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. The overall financial strength of Churchill Capital IV is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Churchill Capital IV is fair. This is the debt and cash of Churchill Capital IV over the past years:

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be
Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Churchill Capital IV has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0 million and loss of $0.05 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. Overall, the profitability of Churchill Capital IV is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Churchill Capital IV over the past years:

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be
Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Churchill Capital IV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services%. Churchill Capital IV's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Churchill Capital IV's ROIC is -0.03 while its WACC came in at 0.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Churchill Capital IV is shown below:

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be
Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

To conclude, The stock of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be . The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. To learn more about Churchill Capital IV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsHouse Democrats' dangerous flirtation with election denial

  • Boulder shooter: Suspected gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was bullied, anti-social and paranoid, brother says

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • BBC's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt 'spoken to' after flag complaints

    Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been "reminded of their responsibilities", the BBC says.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Woman's Doctor: Vitamin D and COVID-19

    Dr. Kathryn Boling from Mercy Medical Center discusses the connection between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19.

  • Vaccine passports: Everything Americans need to know

    Little paper card you got with your Covid shot could be your passport back to normal life

  • Boulder: Six mass shootings have occurred within 40 miles of recent attack

    ‘It doesn’t feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore, sometimes’

  • UN to collect evidence of alleged Sri Lanka war crimes

    Tens of thousands of people died in the conflict with Tamil Tiger rebels, which ended in 2009.

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • Covid fraud: £34.5m stolen in pandemic scams

    More than 400,000 frauds and other cyber-crimes have been reported to police during the pandemic.

  • Biden administration might house unaccompanied migrant children at Texas military bases

    The Biden administration will add two influx facilities to shelter unaccompanied migrant youth at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

  • Boulder shooting inspires comparisons to police killing of Elijah McClain

    Critics say it’s the latest example of the biased application of force

  • Central bank chief sacking sparks Turkish turmoil

    Turkey's foreign exchange dealers were in a spin Monday (March 22) morning. The country's lira currency plunged to near-record lows after the shock weekend ousting of central bank governor Naci Agbal. He was pushed out by President Tayyip Erdogan, and replaced with ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu.The new man shares the president's unorthodox belief that high interest rates can fuel inflation.That, and the apparent political control of monetary policy, deeply alarms markets. Kavcioglu is the third central bank chief abruptly installed by Erdogan since mid-2019. Though he's pledged to make no sharp turn in policy, economists have their doubts. Selva Demiralp is a professor at Turkey's Koc University: "Moving forward it is a significant risk regarding credibility, which is why Turkey's credit risk premium is going up, and even though the new governor of the Central Bank also signalled that they are going to emphasise price stability it raises questions, because if they will both emphasise price stability then why was Naci Agbal replaced?"In less than five months on the job, Agbal had raised rates by almost 9 percentage points, and won back some credibility for the central bank. Now analysts predict that Kavcioglu is likely to reverse those hikes, which were intended to shore up Turkey's capital account and dwindling foreign reserves. One at Societe Generale told Reuters there would be 'financial turmoil'. The concern drove European stocks lower in early trades, with money flowing into perceived safe havens like German government bonds instead.