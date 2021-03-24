- By GF Value





The stock of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $24.05 per share and the market cap of $6.2 billion, Churchill Capital IV stock is believed to be . GF Value for Churchill Capital IV is shown in the chart below.





Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Churchill Capital IV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. The overall financial strength of Churchill Capital IV is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Churchill Capital IV is fair. This is the debt and cash of Churchill Capital IV over the past years:

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Churchill Capital IV has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0 million and loss of $0.05 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. Overall, the profitability of Churchill Capital IV is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Churchill Capital IV over the past years:

Story continues

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Churchill Capital IV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services%. Churchill Capital IV's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Churchill Capital IV's ROIC is -0.03 while its WACC came in at 0.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Churchill Capital IV is shown below:

Churchill Capital IV Stock Is Estimated To Be

To conclude, The stock of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV, 30-year Financials) is believed to be . The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Diversified Financial Services. To learn more about Churchill Capital IV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

