Churchill China (LON:CHH) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 6.5%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 20% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Churchill China stole the show with its EPS rocketing, in the last year. We don't think the growth guide to the sustainable growth rate in this case, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. As you can imagine, the share price action therefore perturbs us. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.9%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Churchill China's revenue is actually up 67% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Churchill China has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Churchill China in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.5% in the twelve months, Churchill China shareholders did even worse, losing 33% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Churchill China , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Churchill China better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

