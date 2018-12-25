Is Churchill China plc’s (LON:CHH) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

The direct benefit for Churchill China plc (LON:CHH), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is CHH will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is CHH growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. Either CHH does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A single-digit revenue growth of 3.9% for CHH is considerably low for a small-cap company. While its low growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, the company may have high growth projects in the pipeline to justify the trade-off.

Can CHH meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since Churchill China doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at UK£9.3m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 3.5x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for CHH to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, CHH’s financial situation may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure CHH has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Churchill China to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

