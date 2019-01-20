Is Churchill China plc’s (LON:CHH) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

David O’Connor has been the CEO of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does David O’Connor’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Churchill China plc has a market cap of UK£147m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£686k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£268k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£78m to UK£310m, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£525k.

Thus we can conclude that David O’Connor receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Churchill China plc. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Churchill China has changed over time.

Is Churchill China plc Growing?

Churchill China plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 3.9% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably.

Has Churchill China plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 100%, over three years, would leave most Churchill China plc shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Churchill China plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Churchill China shares (free trial).

