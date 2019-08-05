Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Churchill Downs:

0.11 = US$260m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$309m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Churchill Downs has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Churchill Downs Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Churchill Downs's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.9% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Churchill Downs sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Churchill Downs's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Churchill Downs.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Churchill Downs's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Churchill Downs has total liabilities of US$309m and total assets of US$2.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 12% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Churchill Downs's ROCE

With that in mind, Churchill Downs's ROCE appears pretty good. Churchill Downs shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.