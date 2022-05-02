Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone makes his 2022 Kentucky Oaks and Derby picks
Nest is the favorite out of the No. 4 post position, but trainer Steve Asmussen sees an opportunity for champion filly Echo Zulu.
More than two years after the Kentucky Derby was turned upside down by COVID-19, the event is back to a full-sized crowd with big hats and fine bourbon in tow.
Netflix has found its Man in Full. Emmy winner Jeff Daniels will star in the limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s bestseller. David E. Kelley is adapting the novel and will executive produce along with Regina King. Published in 1998, A Man in Full tells the story of a Charlie Croker (Daniels), an Atlanta real […]
In the 2010s, the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement swept up the millennial and Generation Z workforce. Today, the FIRE movement may be facing a rebrand, one with fewer roadblocks and a more moderate approach to walking out on your employer. At the core of the FIRE movement is the idea of living life without a typical 9-to-5 job.
"It's the first time we've done action together," Heughan tells EW.
Zandon and filly Nest are the morning-line favorites for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively, at Churchill Downs, which will host both marquee races at full capacity for the first time since 2019. Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, drew 3-1 odds on Monday and will start from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds. The colt moved to second in Derby points behind Epicenter after rallying from the back of the field to win last month’s Blue Grass at Keeneland in Lexington.
Philadelphia Eagles sign former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich to a massive guaranteed undrafted free agent deal
For decades, dollar stores have been winning over American consumers with their ultra-low pricing. These bargain bin loaded hubs may not look the nicest, but they typically live up to their name: the...
Top challengers to Zandon include Epicenter, Messier, Mo Donegal and White Abarrio.
The 2022 Kentucky Oaks post position draw took place on Monday. The field is now set for Friday's race.
Arizona Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is being suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.
While the Cardinals improved their receiving corps by trading for Marquise Brown last week, they’ll also be without one of the league’s best to open the 2022 season. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals during [more]
Emma Raducanu’s face crumpled in joyful emotion – and what might even have been tears – as she turned to her player box after claiming her fifth win of this embryonic clay-court season.
Russian officials said on Sunday that weapons that were provided by the U.S and its allies were targeted at a military airfield near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa. In a statement through the social media platform Telegram, Moscow’s defense ministry said its forces used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield. Odesa regional governor,…
Rob Gronkowski faced a challenge at his Las Vegas draft party: Could he survive the day and night with his reputation as relentless party boy intact?
Uninvited guest surprised Naples homeowners when they opened door to garage after hearing a crash An alligator, in Florida. Photograph: Frank Tozier/Alamy A gregarious Florida alligator seemingly could not wait for a family’s birthday party to begin, so it slipped into a garage where supplies were being stored and chugged down a slab of Diet Coke. The uninvited guest surprised Naples homeowners Karyn and Jamie Dobson when they opened the connecting door from their house after hearing a crash, WI
Last month, Burger King embarked on its most ambitious meatless pursuit to date: a month-long 100% vegan menu trial at a high-traffic storefront in London. The trial concluded the week of April 10; shortly after, The Guardian reported that the test was a stunning success. Now, Burger King has set an even more ambitious goal: to offer a 50% meatless menu at all stores by 2030. At the same time, The Guardian cited an expert who proclaims that all fast food will be vegan sooner rather than later. C
Baylor Scheierman’s agent revealed a list of five finalists Monday to NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
Wynn Las Vegas has new interiors, food and beverage concepts, and much more.
The Kentucky Derby has announced post positions for Saturday's 148th running of the race.