Churchill's legacy leaves some Indians questioning his hero status

I first learnt about Sir Winston Churchill as a child. A character in an Enid Blyton book I was reading kept a picture of him on the mantelpiece in her home because she 'had a terrific admiration for this great statesman'.

As I grew older, and had more conversations about India's colonial past, I found most people in my country held a starkly different view of the wartime British prime minister.

There were conflicting opinions about colonial rule too.

Some argued the British had done great things for India - built railways, set up a postal system. "They did those things to serve their own purpose, and left India a poor, plundered country" would be the inevitable response to this claim. My grandmother always talked passionately about how they'd participated in protests against "those cruel Britishers".

But despite this anger, anything western, anything done or said by people who were white-skinned, was seen as superior in the India I grew up in. The self-confidence of people had been eroded by decades of colonial rule.

Seventy-three years since independence, a lot has changed. A new generation of Indians, more self-assured about our place in the world, are questioning why there isn't more widespread knowledge and condemnation of the many dark chapters of our colonial history, like the Bengal famine of 1943.

Two young children sat on the floor naked and emaciated from starvation. One is cradling a small baby.

At least three million people died of hunger. That's more than six times the British Empire's casualties in World War Two. But even as the war's victories and losses are commemorated each year, the disaster that unfolded in British-ruled Bengal during the same time has largely been forgotten.

Eyewitnesses have recounted how dead bodies lay in fields and near rivers, being eaten by dogs and vultures because no-one had the strength to perform last rites for so many people.

Those who didn't die in villages journeyed to towns and cities in search of food.

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee says he is still haunted by memories of the famine

"Everyone was looking like a skeleton with just skin over their frames," says veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee who was eight when the famine struck.

"People would cry pitifully, asking for the liquid that came out of cooking rice, because they knew nobody had any rice to give them. And anyone who has heard that cry will never forget it in their life. There are tears in my eyes now when I'm speaking about it. I can't check my emotions," he told me.

A cyclone and flooding in Bengal in 1942 triggered the famine. But the policies of Sir Winston Churchill and his cabinet are blamed for making the situation worse.

Yasmin Khan, a historian at Oxford University, describes the 'denial policy' that was implemented fearing a Japanese invasion from Burma.

"The idea was that things would be razed to the ground, including crops, but also boats that could be used for transportation of crops. And so that when the Japanese came, they wouldn't have the resources to be able to expand their invasion. The impact of the denial policy on the famine is well evidenced," she says.

Diaries written by British officers responsible for India's administration show that for months Churchill's government turned down urgent pleas for the export of food to India, fearing it would reduce stockpiles in the UK and take ships away from the war effort. Churchill felt local politicians could do more to help the starving.