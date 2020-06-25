Church's Chicken® Rallies in Q2 - Sets Sights on Continued Growth and Positive Momentum

Multi-layer strategy leads to positive sales and the return of fan favorite Smokehouse Chicken

ATLANTA, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months ago, Church's Chicken® turned in its best performance in ten years for comparable same-store sales, and made 2020 the launch date for the brand's five-year strategic plan. Then, like all restaurants and businesses, plans were set back due to COVID-19 and the brand enacted a refocused action plan in response. Overall, the COVID-19 sales challenges were only temporary for Church's, as it reports that domestic sales have returned to pre-pandemic positive trends the past two months.

"Without question, our ability to weather this crisis is due to our entire franchise community, corporate and restaurant team members coming together to quickly and effectively adapt to a changing market and continue to provide the down-home flavor of a home-cooked comfort meals to our guests that only Church's can deliver," explains CEO for Church's, Joe Christina. "In a time of rapid change, our commitment remains the same - to prioritize our focus on providing an abundance of delicious food, quickly and conveniently, at the best possible value to our loyal and new guests. We emphasized our digital tools as a solution to provide the easiest access to our food. Most importantly, we will continue to do all that we can to put people first in terms of safety, convenience, and satisfaction."

The refocused plan and keys to the sales restoration during the pandemic were three-fold:

1) People First, Safety Always Focus

2) Double-Down on Digital

3) Being "There" for Guests with Drive-Thru and Delivery

People First, Safety Always Focus

The Church's team's immediate response to COVID-19 was to prepare for all possible scenarios. That meant protecting and securing their workforce first. The Operations and Human Resources teams created a situational operations guide that outlined safety procedures for internal restaurant teams, guest safety protocols, and quality benchmarks the brand expects to be met before re-opening (which in many cases exceed local standards). The plan also provides latitude for franchisees and operators to respond to their own communities by extending dining room closures or working with a streamlined menu to accommodate COVID-19 conditions in a specific area.

"Quality and safety go hand-in-hand," adds Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of Franchise & Company Operations for the brand "You can't have one without the other. Our valued team members know Church's prioritizes their safety, and they are able to pass that peace of mind along to guests. Being a brand that values people is how Church's has made it through tough times since our beginning... and it will be what gets us all through today's tough times together."

Double Down on Digital

A "consumer-first" digital approach allowed Church's to keep guests connected to important information while also expanding awareness of convenient and easy accessibility of food through digital ordering, which was – and remains – critical for guests' evolving needs. The marketing strategy pivoted quickly to amplify the Church's To-Go message to guests, made possible through new integrated platforms for managing brand content, creative development, and responsive social media engagement. Digital ordering elevated in importance as a contactless option for guests through multiple pre-existing third-party delivery partners and Order Ahead, Pay Ahead capabilities. In fact, digital ordering for the brand increased by 80% since the launch of COVID-19, with some restaurants driving over $7,000 in weekly sales through digital ordering alone.