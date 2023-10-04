Churchville Elementary School student found with 2 grams of cocaine

CHURCHVILLE — A 7-year-old Churchville Elementary School student was recently found with approximately two grams of cocaine, according to an affidavit to a search warrant.

The incident took place on the student's school bus after it had left the Augusta County school. Court documents show the cocaine was discovered by the student's bus driver. A school resource officer also field-tested the substance, but the results of the test were not noted in court documents.

The 7-year-old told school administrators the suspected cocaine came from atop a dresser at the student's home.

The find prompted the Augusta County Sheriff's Office to launch a child abuse investigation, including a search of the Churchville home where the student resides. Court records indicate that authorities have previously been to the residence to investigate narcotics.

No charges have been placed, and the substance was sent off to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to determine if it is in fact cocaine, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The News Leader reached out to the Augusta County Public Schools on Tuesday afternoon for comment and again on Wednesday morning but did not hear back.

The incident took place Sept. 21, court documents show.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Elementary school student, 7, found with cocaine on bus in Churchville