Churn Butter, Art Show: Bayside Week In Review

BAYSIDE, QUEENS — Miss any headlines in Bayside this week? Patch's week in review has you covered for the neighborhood's top news.

The Queens County Farm Museum is offering city kids a taste of farm life, homemade butter and all.

New congressional, assembly, and state senate maps divide Bayside from other right-leaning neighborhoods like Whitestone and College Point.

The Bayside Historical Society's month-long show includes two online galleries with some work on display at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

Coquito Blu recently opened its doors on Francis Lewis Boulevard, serving up a menu of "modern Latin" dishes.

News the Bay Terrace Shopping Center site comes after a community meeting last week, where locals called for more accessible COVID clinics.

