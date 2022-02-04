Churn Butter, Art Show: Bayside Week In Review
BAYSIDE, QUEENS — Miss any headlines in Bayside this week? Patch's week in review has you covered for the neighborhood's top news.
Churn Butter, Meet Goats At Queens Farm Program For Kids
The Queens County Farm Museum is offering city kids a taste of farm life, homemade butter and all.
Conservative Northeast Queens Areas Divided In New District Maps
New congressional, assembly, and state senate maps divide Bayside from other right-leaning neighborhoods like Whitestone and College Point.
Virtual Art Show Featuring Queens Artists Returns To Bayside
The Bayside Historical Society's month-long show includes two online galleries with some work on display at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.
Latin Restaurant Opens At Former Whitestone Italian Eatery Spot
Coquito Blu recently opened its doors on Francis Lewis Boulevard, serving up a menu of "modern Latin" dishes.
Free Bay Terrace COVID Testing Site Opens After Locals' Pleas
News the Bay Terrace Shopping Center site comes after a community meeting last week, where locals called for more accessible COVID clinics.
