Chuwie the sloth inspires Venezuelan rescue centre

Chuwie the sloth lost a part of his left arm after getting electrocuted on high voltage wiring that runs through wooded areas near Venezuela’s capital Caracas. Chuwie was the first sloth Juan and Haydee Rodriguez rescued, and now the animal is the ambassador of their foundation, which has rescued close to 60 sloths to date. As sloths in Venezuela move closer to cities due to deforestation, dog attacks, traffic accidents and electrocution pose great risks to the slowest mammal on Earth.

