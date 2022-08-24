Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

Chuy's Holdings' (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock up by 8.9% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on Chuy's Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chuy's Holdings is:

9.9% = US$25m ÷ US$256m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Chuy's Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

On the face of it, Chuy's Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 23%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Chuy's Holdings over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Chuy's Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 2.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Chuy's Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Chuy's Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Chuy's Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Chuy's Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

