CI Financial Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: CA$279.5m (down from CA$43.8m profit in 3Q 2021).

CA$1.64 loss per share (down from CA$0.22 profit in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CI Financial Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 10.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 22% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Canada are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Canadian Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 9.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CI Financial has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

