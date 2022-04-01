CI Financial's (TSE:CIX) Dividend Will Be CA$0.18

The board of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.18 per share on the 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

CI Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, CI Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 62.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.90 to CA$0.72. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 2.3% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, CI Financial has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On CI Financial's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for CI Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

