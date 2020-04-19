CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CI Resources:

0.012 = AU$2.7m ÷ (AU$256m - AU$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, CI Resources has an ROCE of 1.2%.

Is CI Resources's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, CI Resources's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.7% average in the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how CI Resources compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.1% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

We can see that, CI Resources currently has an ROCE of 1.2%, less than the 14% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how CI Resources's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note CI Resources could be considered a cyclical business. If CI Resources is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do CI Resources's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

CI Resources has current liabilities of AU$21m and total assets of AU$256m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.0% of its total assets. CI Resources has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.