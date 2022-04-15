CIA chief: Putin 'desperation' raises nuclear risk

NBC

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to assess the Russian nuclear threat as Russia continues to suffer losses on the Ukrainian battlefield. McFaul says there is a “very, very low likelihood” of Russia wielding nuclear weapons against the U.S. and NATO, but he shares concern about use of “the tactical nuclear weapon” in Ukraine because “we have not made clear that we will respond in a commensurate way.” Daalder adds that “if a nuclear weapon gets used, if large scale use of chemical weapons is forthcoming, they need to know that the war changes, that our calculations will change, that our willingness to engage will change as a result of that.”