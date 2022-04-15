CIA chief: Putin 'desperation' raises nuclear risk

CIA Director William Burns says "potential desperation" from Russia's Vladimir Putin to portray a victory in Ukraine increases nuclear weapons risk. None of us can take "lightly" the threat posed by a tactical nuclear weapons he says. (April 15)

