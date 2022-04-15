CIA chief: Putin 'desperation' raises nuclear risk

Associated Press
Joe Musgrove had been nervous about Thursday night ever since manager Bob Melvin told the big right-hander during spring training that he was going to start the home opener for his hometown Padres. It was all worth it when Musgrove walked off the mound with two outs in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park. “Getting to open up in front of your hometown, a full stadium, especially when baseball is as exciting as it is in San Diego, it's everything I dreamed of,” Musgrove said after the Padres routed the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 12-1.