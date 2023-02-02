CIA chief warns against underestimating Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats in Washington
14
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's military in Ukraine.

Burns said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that Xi had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of self-governed Taiwan by 2027.

"Now, that does not mean that he's decided to conduct an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it's a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his ambition," Burns told an event at Georgetown University in Washington.

"Our assessment at CIA is that I wouldn't underestimate President Xi's ambitions with regard to Taiwan," he said, adding that the Chinese leader was likely "surprised and unsettled" and trying to draw lessons by the "very poor performance" of the Russian military and its weapons systems in Ukraine.

Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February shortly before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and their economic links have boomed as Russia's connections with the West have shriveled.

The Russian invasion had fueled concerns in the West of China possibly making a similar move on Taiwan, a democratic island Beijing says is its territory.

China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine, but it has been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support which could provoke Western sanctions like those imposed on Moscow.

"I think it's a mistake to underestimate the mutual commitment to that partnership, but it's not a friendship totally without limits," Burns said.

Burns said the next six months will be "critical" for Ukraine, where Moscow has been making incremental gains in recent weeks.

He also said Iran's government was increasingly unsettled by affairs within the country, citing the courage of what he described as "fed up" Iranian women.

(Reporting by Michael Martina, Rami Ayyub, David Brunnstrom and Phil Stewart; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine

    North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.

  • U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

    The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey and have since sought to win its support.

  • US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround

    After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, U.S. officials said Thursday, confirming that the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America. The U.S. will provide ground-launched small diameter bombs as part of a $2.17 billion aid package it is expected to announce Friday, several U.S. officials said. The package also for the first time includes equipment to connect all the different air defense systems Western allies have rushed to the battlefield and integrate them into Ukraine's own air defenses, to help it better defend against Russia's missile attacks.

  • Google is on the tech cost-cutting bandwagon. Its CFO just flagged more cuts could come.

    Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in the parent company of Google's latest earnings report that "we have significant work underway" to improve the overall cost structure."

  • Putin suddenly declares that Russians' main task is to ensure preservation of Russia

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has suddenly declared that the Russians' main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote: "Our main task is to ensure the preservation of Russia, to create conditions for it to develop and be strengthened.

  • Russia sends Special Rapid Response Unit to Donetsk Oblast to quell riots among its soldiers

    Russia has transferred the Special Rapid Response Unit to Donetsk Oblast to quell riots among Russian servicemen. Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman of the joint press office of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on air at the national 24/7 news broadcast Quote: "It became known yesterday that the SOBR unit (The Special Rapid Response Unit - ed.

  • Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

    Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take…

  • Lavrov afraid of Western long-range weapons hitting Russia: he says it is necessary to "push back" Ukrainian army

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said it is necessary to "push" Ukrainian troops away so that long-range weapons supplied by the West do not reach the territory of Russia. Source: Lavrov's interview with Russian propaganda media Quote from Lavrov: "If we want to move the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to such a distance that [it] will not pose a threat to our territories now… then the more long-range weapons are supplied to the Kyiv regime, the the further away we need to push

  • Kari Lake meets with NRSC officials

    The meeting comes as the failed gubernatorial candidate considers a Senate bid.

  • A young couple in Iran were sentenced to 10 years in prison after they were filmed dancing together

    Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiance, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were filmed dancing romantically in front of Tehran's Azadi Tower.

  • Members of Russian 155th Marine Brigade surrender in Donbas

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces have captured members of Russia's 155th Marine Brigade near the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, said at a Military Media Center briefing on Feb. 2.

  • Putin evokes Stalingrad to predict victory in Ukraine

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evoked a famous World War Two victory over the Nazis to rally his nation over the nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, while officials in Kyiv warned of an ominous new attack.Speaking in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, where the Soviet army defeated Nazi forces in a pivotal battle 80 years ago, Putin lambasted Germany for helping to arm Ukraine, and said again that he was ready to draw on Russia's entire arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons.PUTIN: "Those who are betting they will defeat Russia on the battlefield clearly don't understand that modern war with Russia will be quite different for them. We don't send our tanks to their borders, but we have the means to respond, and it won't end with the use of armoured vehicles."As Putin celebrated, rescue workers in Ukraine Thursday tended to civilians wounded when a Russian missile destroyed apartments in Kramatorsk, killing at least three people and trapping others under rubble, according to police.Moscow has routinely denied targeting civilians.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders visiting Kyiv on Thursday to strengthen sanctions on Russia, warning that Putin was gathering forces and planning a major attack."We all know that Russia is concentrating its forces for a revenge attempt not only against Ukraine but also against the free Europe and free world. In order to defeat such an enemy, success on the battlefield alone is not enough."European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the EU would turn up the pressure on Russia.The West has imposed sweeping punitive measures since Russia's nearly year-old invasion of Ukraine that has devastated cities, killed tens of thousands of people, forced millions to flee their homes and shaken the global economy.Von der Leyen said there would be more military, financial and political aid before the Feb. 24 invasion anniversary. She also announced the creation of an international center in The Hague to prosecute crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

  • Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each

    Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Johnson suggests Sunak should 'forget about Putin' and send fighter jets to Ukraine

    Boris Johnson has suggested that Rishi Sunak should "forget about Putin" and send fighter jets to Ukraine, hours after the prime minister said the move was "not practical".

  • China angered by U.S.-Manila deal on military bases

    STORY: The U.S. and the Philippines on Thursday announced American forces will gain access to four new military bases in the Pacific island nation, expanding a staging ground as Washington seeks to counter China in region.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Manila met his Philippine counterpart and hailed the agreement as a significant security measure.“We discussed concrete actions to address destabilising activities in the waters surrounding the Philippines, including the West Philippine Sea. And we remain committed to strengthening our mutual capacities to resist armed attack.”.It comes amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tensions over self-ruled Taiwan.A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Thursday countered that America was to blame for rising tensions in region, and said American access to Philippine bases "hurts regional peace and stability."America has been flexing its Pacific military might - last month American f-18 hornets roared off the deck of the the U.S.S. Nimitz as the aircraft carrier navigated through the South China Seas.Austin's visit to the Philippines follows a trip to key ally South Korea. This week American and South Korean forces staged joint military drills featuring heavy bombers and stealth fighters.Those drills provoked a furious condemnation from Pyongyang.North Korea on Thursday said American drill in the region reached an "extreme red-line" and threaten to turn the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone."Last year, North Korea conducted a record number of ballistic missile tests, which are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions. It was also observed reopening its shuttered nuclear weapons test site, raising expectations of a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.Asked about the North Korean warnings, Austin said the U.S. would stand by its ally, Seoul.“We remain committed to our extended deterrence commitment, and we're very serious about that when it comes to the ROK (Republic of Korea). And we will continue to work alongside our allies and train and ensure that we maintain credible and ready forces.”

  • Russian forces receive order to seize Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia in February

    Russian invaders tell residents of Donetsk Oblast that they have orders to capture the cities of Vuhledar [Donetsk Oblast - ed.] and Zaporizhzhia in February. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the legally elected mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote: "The occupiers brought up to 20 tanks to villages north of Mariupol at night.

  • The U.S. Needs a Black Sea Strategy

    It's telling that Russia seeks to consolidate its hold on the Black Sea, despite its setbacks in Ukraine, writes Seth Cropsey.

  • After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution

    “Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.

  • China has cloned 3 'super cows' that produce more milk than average

    China has cloned 3 'super cows' that produce more milk than average

  • Ex-aide says Elon Musk had 'handshake deal' for Tesla buyout

    Elon Musk's former chief of staff on Wednesday testified that the billionaire believed he had a “handshake deal" to take Tesla private in 2018 shortly before he tweeted he had the financing for an aborted buyout that is still haunting him in a high-profile trial. Sam Teller, who worked closely Musk from 2014 to 2019, detailed a series of meetings that his former boss held with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Teller attributed Musk's brusque manner to Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism that Musk acknowledged having during a May 2021 television appearance hosting “Saturday Night Live."